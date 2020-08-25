Smooth Jazz Networks

ALLEN KEPLER's SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORKS is offering a two-hour special for LABOR DAY weekend.

Commented KEPLER, “We are thrilled to offer this radio show featuring incredibly high-quality music that inspired the early days, and tunes that were part of the heyday of the smooth jazz revolution. The music mix represents millions of records sold, dozens of GRAMMY AWARDS and a blend of music heard by millions weekly back in the '90s, including KENNY G, SADE, GEORGE BENSON, DAVID SANBORN, PAUL HARDCASTLE, BONEY JAMES, AL JARREAU and DAVE KOZ. along with artists who laid the groundwork for this revolutionary radio format like GROVER WASHINGTON JR., WES MONTGOMERY, RAMSEY LEWIS, HERB ALPERG, DAVE GRUSIN, JOE SAMPLE and CHUCK MANGIONE."

In 2007, KEPLER launched the first-ever countdown show for SMOOTH JAZZ radio, soon entering its 14th year on radio and streaming channels. The SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK® was founded in 1991 as a consultancy, advising smooth jazz radio stations and developing the radio format worldwide, working with over 100 stations since its incarnation. Programming is currently heard on

over 50 radio stations and streams worldwide.

Spot clearance will be handled by UNITED STATIONS. For affiliate information, email KEPLER

at allen@smoothjazznetwork.com.

