C.J. Exits--Afternoons Now Open

CLINT "C.J." ROBINSON took to FACEBOOK on Monday (8/24) to announce that he's hanging up his headphones at ENTERCOM Hot AC WOMX (MIX 105.1)ORLANDO after eight years. CJ arrived in ORLANDO for middays and web duties, and leaves as the station's afternoon host.

Prior to his time at WOMX. ROBINSON spent five years at ASTERISK COMMUNICATIONS/GAINESVILLE, FL, where he held down afternoons at Hot AC WMFQ (92Q) and web responsibilities for the cluster, including Country WTRS (THUNDER COUNTRY 102.3).

MIX 105.1 BRAND MANAGER DANA TAYLOR tells ALL ACCESS that the search for a replacement is underway. Interested parties should send their materials to DANA at dana.taylor@entercom.com

