#HurricaneLaura Wind Cone

Forecasters at NOAA have continued to downgrade the potential damage of one of the two Tropical Storms heading in the GULF OF MEXICO giving residents some relief from MARCO, but at the same time raising the odds that LAURA will become a hurricane by the time she reaches land on WEDNESDAY (8/26) evening. She's currently slated to impact the coast line of SOUTHEAST TEXAS and SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA by WEDNESDAY evening (8/26).

SIRIUSXM is streaming live coverage of the storms from THE WEATHER CHANNEL on its online service via Channel 721 (Limited Edition 4).

According to WEATHER.COM:

TROPICAL STORM LAURA has been producing heavy rainfall in CUBA and the CAYMAN ISLANDS

LAURA will have entered the GULF OF MEXICO by early TUESDAY

Conditions in the GULF OF MEXICO could allow LAURA to strengthen significantly

The intensity and track is still uncertain for when LAURA approaches the U.S. GULF COAST

However, there is an increasing major hurricane danger for parts of the TEXAS and LOUISIANA coasts by late WEDNESDAY

LAURA is also an inland flood risk as far north as ARKANSAS or SOUTHERN MISSOURI

ALL ACCESS will be standing by to report on how radio is coping with these storms and how they are informing the community as they begin to prepare for heavy winds, storm surges, and lot of heavy rain in the affected areas.

If you have information to share with ALL ACCESS about your preparations and programming during these storms, please, click here.

