A reminder that the latest in the monthly series of “CRS360” webinars from COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) is set for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26th at 1p (CT). Titled “The Workplace Ain’t What It Used to Be. Now What?,” the hour long session will focus on managing expectations and maximizing productivity when returning to the workplace during the continuing pandemic. Speakers will include radio veteran SCOTT LINDY of FUTURI MEDIA, SALESFORCE Sr. Dir./Innovation KAREN SEMONE and licensed psychotherapist KELLY ORCHARD.

CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said, “A lot has changed since MARCH in terms of business dynamics, onsite operations, helpful technology, and, perhaps most important, attention to the mental health of our workforce. We’ve assembled a panel that will help make re-entry to your new normal as seamless as possible – whenever it occurs for your team.”

Register for the free webinar here.

