Debuts 8/31 In Lafayette

DELTA MEDIA CORPORTATION Triple A KYMK (106THREE RADIO)/LAFAYETTE, LA adds THE DAVE AND MAHONEY SHOW for mornings beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 31st. The syndicated show originates from flagship ENTERCOM Alternative KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS.

“They’ve got amazing cajun food, the best fighters (home to former UFC champ DANIEL CORMIER), and we hope to bring them compelling radio each morning, said Host/Executive Producer DAVE FARRA. "We can’t wait to be a part of the DELTA MEDIA team and work with everyone at 106 THREE as we introduce LAFAYETTE to the growing DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW."

DELTA MEDIA OM CHARLES SAGONA added, “We’re excited to have THE DAVE AND MAHONEY SHOW on 106THREE RADIO LAFAYETTE. They deliver a funny and compelling show that our listeners are going to love!!”

For information about syndicating THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW, contact syndication@DaveAndMahoney.com.

« see more Net News