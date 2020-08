The Next Class!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM)/CHICAGO wants listeners to join them as they celebrate" the next class!" It’s the next class of star artists on 103.5 KISS FM, hosted by KATY PERRY.

With performances by PINK SWEAT$, ALEC BENJAMIN, CYN, JXDN, TONES & I and AJ MITCHELL.

Everything happens THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th on YOUTUBE LIVE and on KISS FM.

