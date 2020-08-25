Sold

BREWTON BROADCASTING INC. is selling News-Talk WEBJ-A/BREWTON, AL to AUGUSTUS FOUNDATION INC. for $22,600 plus a local programming and marketing agreement effective on DECEMBER 1, 2020.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC. (KFXT/SULPHUR, OK, temporary tower at low power after tower collapse in high winds); CAMERON UNIVERSITY (KLCU/ARDMORE, OK, reduced power due to transmitter power tube failure); and HORIZON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP (WRYP/WELLFLEET, MA, reduced power due to antenna system trouble).

LIGHT OF LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. applied for a Silent STA for WMDR-A/AUGUSTA, ME while final repairs are completed.

And receiver MARK SANGER requested an extension of the Silent STA for WBMI/WEST BRANCH, MI because the receiver has been unable to access the site until a court order.

« see more Net News