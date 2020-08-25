New

SYLVESTER STALLONE's daughters SISTINE and SOPHIA STALLONE have signed an exclusive podcast and vodcast production and distribution deal with PODCASTONE, with the STALLONE SISTERS' "UNWAXED" coming to the podcast network TODAY (8/25).

"We are extremely grateful to the PODCASTONE family and NORM PATTIZ," said the sisters in a press release joint statement. "We can't wait to share our voice and entertain listeners worldwide!"

"I've known SOPHIA and SISTINE since they were babies. Well they're not babies anymore," said Executive Chairman NORM PATTIZ in the release. "They're smart, accomplished young women with fans and followers who will be attracted to their totally unique podcast on PODCASTONE. Their streaming vodcast joins our Vodcast Network available on the LIVEXLIVE platform and app. This is very exciting for not only the company, but for me personally."

