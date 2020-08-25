Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS posts to the company blog, "At JACOBS MEDIA, we've been conducting a series of ZOOM focus groups over the past few months. While our two quantitative studies about COVID-19 conducted among fans of commercial, public, and Christian music radio fans have been insightful, there's nothing quite like talking to real people slogging through the pandemic.

"These virtual groups have been very revealing, opening up a window to the souls of many people deeply impacted by the CORONAVIRUS in many ways. In recent weeks, I've been hearing more anxiety, stress, depression, and exasperation with the state of things. There's a realization this thing isn't going away. And the situation is being exacerbated by the start – or stoppage – of school from K-12, as well as the changing status of college classes and campus life.

"A very telling question I'm asking is this: Since COVID-19, what is the one thing you miss the most?"

