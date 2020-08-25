Shoboy

EDGAR "SHOBOY" SOTELO, most recently hosting mornings at ENTERCOM Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP RADIO)/LOS ANGELES, has landed at ENTRAVISION, where his new morning show "THE SHOBOY SHOW" is premiering TODAY (8/25) on bilingual Top 40 Rhythmic KKPS (FUEGO 99.5)/MCALLEN, TX, KHHM (FUEGO 105.5)/SACRAMENTO, and KCVR (FUEGO 98.9)/STOCKTON-MODESTO. ENTRAVISION is representing the show for national ad sales. SOTELO's sidekicks REBECCA “BECCA” GUZMAN, MICHO RIZZO, and CHEEKZ are joining him on the new version of the show.

SOTELO said, “I’m looking forward to partnering with the ENTRAVISION family and the FUEGO format. I’m excited to launch our syndicated SHOBOY SHOW radio program and bring entertaining, relatable conversations, and tons of fun to these new markets and beyond. I’m very grateful for this opportunity to share the joy we experience every weekday morning with our listeners and to continue to spread positive energy.”

“I’m excited to welcome EDGAR to the ENTRAVISION team and his wealth of knowledge, entertainment and unique connection to the Latino community,” said VP/Audio Programming NESTOR "PATO" ROCHA. “Our FUEGO stations are gaining a talented and valuable entertainer who will add a major spark to the RIO GRANDE VALLEY, SACRAMENTO and STOCKTON-MODESTO markets.”

