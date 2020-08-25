Ballerini (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

Congratulations to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT'S KELSEA BALLERINI, who earned 19 new MEDIABASE adds for her single, "Hole In The Bottle" making it the most-added song at Country radio this week. The song now has a total of 124 MEDIABASE stations on it.

Kudos to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT SVP/Promotion MIKE WILSON, Senior Dir./National Promotion BILL MACKY, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion JANE O'MALIA, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion THERESA FORD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE DAME, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOE CARROLL, and Coord./Promotion BAILEY WHITE.

