Laura, Ebro, Rosenberg

SUPERADIO NETWORKS is now syndicating MEDIACO HOLDINGS NY Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK's morning show, EBRO IN THE MORNING WITH LAURA STYLEZ AND ROSENBERG. The show featuring EBRO DARDEN, LAURA STYLEZ and PETER ROSENBERG debuts with SUPERADIO NETWORKS syndication SEPTEMBER 7.

SUPERADIO NETWORKS President ERIC FAISON commented, "EBRO is the king of real talk and a reluctant influencer, but what you hear is what you get. We’re happy to be able to bring this show to the world via radio stations across the country."

WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK SVP/Operations And Content PIO FERRO added, "In my 30 plus years in radio, this is the most entertaining, engaging and honest show I have worked with. The team truly put’s the F word back in mornings…that word is Fun!”

EBRO said, "It’s lit! I hope your local #@*! and %#!%* don’t get too aggravated! Seriously, we’re looking forward to sharing real talk, real laughs and real good music with everyone!”

For information on carrying EBRO IN THE MORNING WITH LAURA STYLEZ AND ROSENBERG contact SUPERADIO at affiliaterelations@superadio.com or (212) 273-5185.

« see more Net News