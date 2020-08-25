Now At WWO

Actor MICHAEL ROSENBAUM's podcast "INSIDE OF YOU" has joined the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK. The interview show, which debuted in MAY 2018 and was previously part of UNQUALIFIED MEDIA's podcast network, posts on TUESDAYS.

“It is comforting for all of us to know that we are not the only ones facing challenges -- by hearing how the biggest stars in the world deal with adversity, I hope my listeners can gain resolve and perspective,” said ROSENBAUM, best known as Lex Luthor on "SMALLVILLE." “INSIDE OF YOU shines a big light onto mental health issues so we can normalize the conversations around them.”

« see more Net News