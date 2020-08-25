Coffee Shop Radio

Beginning SEPTEMBER 1st, Acoustic Rock and Singer-Songwriters, ANDY GRAMMER, JEWEL, JOHNNY RZEZNIK, MATT NATHANSON, LEWIS CAPALDI, AJR and ANDREW MCMAHON will host exclusive shows and play never-before-heard versions of their biggest hits on IHEARTMEDIA's APP COFFEE SHOP RADIO.

6am – 10am ET: ANDY GRAMMER

10am – 1pm ET: JEWEL

1pm – 5pm ET: JOHNNY RZEZNIK

5pm – 9pm ET: MATT NATHANSON

9pm – 12am ET: LEWIS CAPALDI

12am – 3am ET: AJR

3am – 6am ET: ANDREW MCMAHON

