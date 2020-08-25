-
Music Stars To Host Coffee Shop Radio on iHeartMedia App
August 25, 2020 at 9:10 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Beginning SEPTEMBER 1st, Acoustic Rock and Singer-Songwriters, ANDY GRAMMER, JEWEL, JOHNNY RZEZNIK, MATT NATHANSON, LEWIS CAPALDI, AJR and ANDREW MCMAHON will host exclusive shows and play never-before-heard versions of their biggest hits on IHEARTMEDIA's APP COFFEE SHOP RADIO.
6am – 10am ET: ANDY GRAMMER
10am – 1pm ET: JEWEL
1pm – 5pm ET: JOHNNY RZEZNIK
5pm – 9pm ET: MATT NATHANSON
9pm – 12am ET: LEWIS CAPALDI
12am – 3am ET: AJR
3am – 6am ET: ANDREW MCMAHON
-