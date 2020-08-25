New Format

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA is flipping News-Talk KGKL-A/SAN ANGELO, TX to Sports as ESPN 960 on SEPTEMBER 1st. The station will continue to air DALLAS COWBOYS football and TEXAS RANGERS baseball and will affiliate with the TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY network and VSiN, and will also simulcast "RYAN HYATT'S RAIDERLAND FEATURING ROB BREAUX" 11a-1p (CT) from sister KKAM-A (TALK 1340)/LUBBOCK.

“We are excited to usher in this new era for KGKL-AM, by bringing back the ESPN RADIO affiliation to SAN ANGELO, and KGKL-AM, with ESPN 960,” said Market Pres./CRO JAMES PICKENS. “Our long-time affiliations with the COWBOYS and RANGERS are also strengthened by the launch of ESPN 960.”

“We’ve valued WEST TEXAS for decades in how we host our daily shows and cover the teams,” said HYATT. “I couldn’t be prouder that the show ROB BREAUX and I have put together now expands to SAN ANGELO on ESPN 960.”

"I'm really excited about the expansion of RAIDERLAND to ESPN 960 in San Angelo," said TOWNSQUARE MEDIA LUBBOCK-ABILENE-SAN ANGELO News & Sports Ops. Mgr. ROB SNYDER. "RYAN HYATT and ROB BREAUX understand the value in creating entertaining radio day-in and day-out, and the guys are also interactive with our listeners on social media during, and after, each day's show."

« see more Net News