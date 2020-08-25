Chase

SCOTT CHASE returns to SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. as Dir./Group Programming. CHASE previously joined SAGA in 2004 as OM for the company’s CLARKSVILLE, TN stations: Classic Country WCVQ-F-HD3 (100.7), Christian WJQI-A (1370), Country WVVR-F (100.3), Top 40 WCVQ-F (107.9), Classic Rock WEGI-F (94.3), News WKFN-A (540) and Rock WZZP-F (97.5).

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CEO/Pres. EDWARD K. CHRISTIAN, said, “We had excellent candidates express interest in the position of Director of Group Programming for SAGA. He already understands the SAGA culture, and this will be a seamless transition for him and us. I welcome SCOTT as a member of our corporate team.”

CHASE said, “I love SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, and I am very excited to make the move to the head office in GROSSE POINTE, [MI]. I know there are a lot of talented people out there, and I want to thank ED CHRISTIAN and CHRIS FORGY for putting their confidence in me. We have an incredibly talented pool of General Managers, programmers, and air talent, and I can’t wait to work with each and every one of them.”

