Former radio host and RUSH LIMBAUGH parody writer ROB CARSON guested on JIM BOHANNON's WESTWOOD ONE show for an hour MONDAY night (8/25). CARSON has appeared on BOHANNON's show before, guesting in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/4).

CARSON, most recently at KCMO-A/KANSAS CITY and formerly at WMAL-A and WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON, hosts "WHAT IN THE WORLD?" on conservative cable talk channel NEWSMAX TV and fills in on radio nationwide, including filling in for JAMES T. HARRIS on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFYI-A/PHOENIX this THURSDAY and FRIDAY morning.

