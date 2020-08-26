Lori Lewis

MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS noted, "BENZTOWN syndicated radio host and XHRM and XHTZ/SAN DIEGO Dir./Programming, RANDY "R DUB!" WILLIAMS, has released his second industry book, 'Go Syndicate Yourself!'

"As R DUB’s! book description reads on AMAZON, 'The option of syndication makes sense both as a pathway toward expanding your broadcast career and as a backup to protect its very existence.'

"But how we syndicate our shows can be a bit of a mystery.

"So what’s remarkable is R DUB! giving it all away – from laying down the foundation of how the industry works to production, delivery, to the burning question, 'How do I get a syndication deal?'

"The book starts with a foreword by CHACHI, President/Co-Founder, BENZTOWN. It’s the perfect lead-in for such an inspirational book."

