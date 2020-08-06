Edison Research

EDISON RESEARCH’s LUNCHTIME WEBINAR series, "Listening Habits During Quarantine: A SHARE OF EAR Report, will be presented THURSDAY, AUGUST 27th at 1p (ET)/11a (PT)

EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER will present a 15-minute update on the overall listener landscape, with insights gained from its SHARE OF EAR study. Specific focus will be placed on how podcast listening has been affected by quarantine, where there have been some marked changes as commutes have been reduced and digital audio consumption has risen. To register, click here .

« back to Net News