Affiliates of CBS SPORTS RADIO have been informed that PAT MCAFEE's show will leave the network lineup after FRIDAY's show (8/28).

The news, first reported by BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA, is leading to speculation about the former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS punter's next move, with CLAY TRAVIS' OUTKICK THE COVERAGE, citing unnamed "sources," saying MCAFEE is in talks to air the radio version of the show on SIRIUSXM, possibly on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO. MCAFEE's show is available as a podcast and has been streaming its video version on YOUTUBE after ending a brief run at DAZN; he has a content deal with FANDUEL, worked as a college football analyst at ESPN last season, serves as a commentator for WWE, and made a widely-praised appearance in losing a WWE match SATURDAY night.

ALL ACCESS has reached out to CBS SPORTS RADIO parent ENTERCOM for comment on MCAFEE's departure and his yet-to-be-named replacement.

