Country Music Hall Of Fame To Reopen In September

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE plans to reopen in SEPTEMBER after temporarily closing its doors in MARCH due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 3/13). Galleries will be open to members beginning WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th at 9a (CT) and to the public beginning THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th at 9a (CT).

Additionally, tours of the museum's HATCH SHOW PRINT and RCA STUDIO B will resume in a limited capacity. Its TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER will be closed to the public for the time being, as well as all in-person programming. All exhibitions that had opened before the museum closed in MARCH have been extended.

"We closed MARCH 13th, and since that day we have been anticipating and preparing for the museum’s reopening," said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. "The museum places its highest premium on health and safety. Because there has been steady improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases and a significant decline in transmission rates locally, plus a decrease in new cases nationally over the past four weeks, we have decided to reopen. The museum experience will be slightly different. Visitors will wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a pre-arranged, staggered schedule, and there will be no in-person programming. But our commitment to sharing the Country music story has not changed."

Details on the museum's health and safety guidelines and reopening details can be found here.

