Westwood One, Imperative Entertainment Launch New True Crime Podcast ‘In The Red Clay’
August 26, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK and IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT have debuted a new 12-part true crime podcast about "the most dangerous man in GEORGIA history."
"IN THE RED CLAY," hosted by SEAN KIPE, tracks the story of the notorious BILLY SUNDAY BIRT, a member of the loosely-organized "Dixie Mafia" crime network and a convicted murderer whose tally of victims was rumored to be far larger than officially determined.
The show is IMPERATIVE's sixth podcast.
