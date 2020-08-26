New

WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK and IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT have debuted a new 12-part true crime podcast about "the most dangerous man in GEORGIA history."

"IN THE RED CLAY," hosted by SEAN KIPE, tracks the story of the notorious BILLY SUNDAY BIRT, a member of the loosely-organized "Dixie Mafia" crime network and a convicted murderer whose tally of victims was rumored to be far larger than officially determined.

The show is IMPERATIVE's sixth podcast.

