Fundraiser

ALPHA MEDIA AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1) and News-Talk WHBC-A/CANTON, OH raised $186,011 for children's charity WISHES CAN HAPPEN INC. in their 13th Annual AULTCARE Wish-A-Thon on AUGUST 13th and 14th. The 36-hour live simulcast raised enough cash to fund 37 wishes.

"The support of Greater STARK COUNTY is amazing," said ALPHA MEDIA CANTON Market Mgr. LARRY GAWTHROP. "Our CANTON team did a fantastic job once again, and seeing the impact on the kids makes it so worthwhile."

