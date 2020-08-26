Shaq (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL's podcast "THE BIG PODCAST WITH SHAQ" will move from PODCASTONE to WARNERMEDIA PODCAST NETWORK as part of the Basketball Hall of Famer's new multi-year extension with WARNERMEDIA's TURNER SPORTS. O'NEAL, part of the "INSIDE THE NBA" crew on TNT and an analyst for TUESDAY night NBA ON TNT coverage, will add a show on NBA TV on "The Business of Basketball," will expand his "SHAQTIN-A-FOOL" franchise to new platforms, and will join CNN's "NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE" show in his DJ DIESEL persona. He will also serve as Exec. Prod. for several new projects for BLEACHER REPORT and will have a development deal with WARNERMEDIA entertainment networks.

O'NEAL said, “TURNER SPORTS is family to me -- even you, CHUCK (on-air foil CHARLES BARKLEY) -- and I’m looking forward to working alongside my talented colleagues as we create many more SHAQ-tastic moments in the years to come.”

"SHAQ is so critical to our success, and such a huge part of the heart and soul of our coverage," said WARNERMEDIA News and Sports Chairman JEFF ZUCKER. "We are lucky to be able to have him as part of our family every single day, and I am personally so thrilled to see that continue for a long time to come."

“SHAQUILLE’s tenacity as a player and loyal teammate made him one of the best to ever do it on the court, and those skills have translated to his contributions as a broadcaster,” said TURNER SPORTS SVP/Talent Services & Special Projects TARA AUGUST. “His fun, infectious personality is engaging, entertaining and beloved by fans. We’re thrilled to extend and deepen our relationship with him for many years to come.”

