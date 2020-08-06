New To Mornings

FEDERATED MEDIA Hot AC WMEE (97.3 WMEE)FORT WAYNE unveiled its new wake up program this week, with hosts COLIN MATTHEWS and RENEE CUMMINGS. They replace NICHOLE ROBERTS and ANDY BECKMAN, who exited in JUNE. ROBERTS has opted to focus on her two young children and BECKMAN is crossing the street and returning to his former home for mornings at SARKES TARZIAN AC WAJI (MAGIC 95.1).

MATTHEWS arrives after four years doing mornings at CUMULUS WMDH (102.5 NASH)/MUNCIE, IN.

CUMMINGS, a FORT WAYNE native, has been on the WMEE staff for six years, and upgrades to morning drive from nights and weekends.

