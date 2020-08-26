Andy Beckman

ANDY BECKMAN has looked both ways and crosses the street and returns for mornings at SARKES TARZIAN AC WAJI (MAJIC 95.1)/FORT WAYNE. He begins his new duties on 9/8, after nine years of mornings on crosstown FEDERATED MEDIA Hot AC WMEE (97.3 WMEE), where he exited in JUNE.

BECKMAN said, “I feel like I’m coming back home.” "MAJIC 95.1 is where I started in the radio business, and I’m very excited to be back!”

WAJI GM LEE TOBIN told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve known ANDY personally for almost twenty years, and he is a great person, great family man, and an incredibly funny guy. We are very happy to have him back on the MAJIC 95.1 team!”

