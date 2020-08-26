Dan Parise

DIVERSIFIED PRODUCTION SERVICES Founder DAN PARISE, who was an EMMY- and GRAMMY-nominated TV and live event producer passed away MONDAY (8/24) after suffering cardiac arrest at age 61, according to VARIETY.

During his 30 year career, PARISE also worked with LIVE NATION and ROC NATION.

PARISE was nominated for a “Best Music Film” GRAMMY AWARD and an “Outstanding Special Class” EMMY AWARD for his work as producer of the “BEYONCE & JAY-Z: On the Run” concert film, and also received an EMMY nom for his work on the “12-12-12: A Concert for [HURRICANE] SANDY Relief.”

Also to his credit, he'd produced or worked extensively on events including the GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, the MADE IN AMERICA FESTIVAL, SUPER BOWL HALFTIME shows, and the annual iHEARTRADIO FESTIVAL.

