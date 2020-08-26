Sold

THE WIRELESS GROUP, INC. has filed the paperwork to sell News-Talk WNWS-F/JACKSON, TN to GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. for $1.825 million ($200,000 at closing, $1.625 million in a 10-year promissory note) as part of the settlement of the lawsuit over host DAN REAVES leaving WNWS to join crosstown GRACE News-Talk WTJS, which WIRELESS GROUP alleged was a violation of REAVES' noncompete.

In other filings with the FCC, FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH OF VIENNA, WV is selling Religion WHNK-A-W251CP (FAITHTALK 1450)/PARKERSBURG, WV and W300AQ/WILLIAMSTOWN, WV to MID OHIO VALLEY RADIO CORPORATION for $25,000 for WHNK-W251CP and $5,000 for W300AQ plus reduction in monthly rent for WNRJ/VIENNA, WV from $400 per month to $200 per month under a ten-year extension, with the lease modification value set at $24,000.

AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION is selling Religion WJGS/NORWOOD, GA to JOY CHRISTIAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $5,000.

Receiver MARK SANGER is transferring Silent WBMI/WEST BRANCH, MI back to former licensee PEGGY WARNER's 105.5FM, LLC. The station had been placed in receivership late last year after CF BROADCASTING, LLC defaulted on a note; CF bought the station from WARNER in 2011 for $360,000 in a 7% promissory note.

Filing for STAs were KROS BROADCASTING, INC. (K290CL/CLINTON, IA, temporary facility after tower toppled in derecho); ARMADA MEDIA - MCCOOK, INC. (KJBL/JULESBURG, CO, operation from temporary facilities while new site application pends); RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. (W220CN/CHARLESTON, SC, operation with temporary facility at CP site to get station back on the air before permit expires); and ARSO RADIO CORPORATION (WORA-A/MAYAGUEZ, PR, nondirectional operation at reduced power due to storm flooding).

And TOWNSQUARE MEDIA OF FLINT, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WLCO-A/LAPEER, MI, which went silent due to transmission failure, because despite repairs fo the transmitter, "for financial reasons the licensee desires to have WLCO remain off the air temporarily."

« see more Net News