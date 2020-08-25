Dias (Photo: LinkedIn)

ENTERCOM News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD morning drive News Anchor ANGELA DIAS is retiring FRIDAY (8/28) after 35 years with the station.

DIAS, who announced her retirement on the air, told the HARTFORD COURANT, “The time was right. Then, with the pandemic, I thought maybe I would stick around a little while longer, since all the things I would want to do, like travel and go to the theater, were not happening." But she added that she wanted a break from the radio schedule, saying, “This job can be very interesting, but I’m ruled by the clock. I want to be free from the tyranny of the clock!”

« see more Net News