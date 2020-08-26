Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA [res. FRED JACOBS pens on the company blog, "Ask any respectable morning show about the goal of today's program, and they'll tell you they're trying to generate listener conversation, buzz – or better yet, 'water cooler talk.' But for the last six months, there hasn't been a whole lot of gathering around the company kitchenette, hanging out in the lunchroom, or schmoozing by the water cooler.

"Thanks to COVID-19 and work from home protocols, millions of workers across the country are still WFH – working from home. Those trivial conversations that routinely happened before the start of the workday or that first coffee break have been scaled back by the pandemic, if not extinct in many workplaces and offices that were once vibrant and energetic. Today, many sit virtually empty or are being operated by skeleton crews."

