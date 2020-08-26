Awards

The NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2020 NBA PINNACLE AWARDS, announced in a live stream on AUGUST 19th.

Gold winners in radio included:

Service to Community: EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KELN (MIX 97.1)-Country KNPQ (Q COUNTRY 107.1)-Classic Hits KOOQ-A-K251CP/NORTH PLATTE, "Senior Year Ends With COVID -- Triumph"

Service to Children: ALPHA MEDIA Adult Hits KSYZ-F (107.7 THE ISLAND)/GRAND ISLAND, "The Big Grape"

Service to Business, Industry, Government or Education: NRG MEDIA News-Talk KLIN-A/LINCOLN, "On to College"

Service to Agriculture: NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION Country KTIC-A-K252EG-K254CX/WEST POINT, "Grain Bin Safety Week"

Best Spot News Reporting: NRG MEDIA News-Talk KGFW-A-K241CN/KEARNEY," YRTC Assaults"

Best In-Depth Or Investigative Story Or Series: OMAHA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk-Jazz KIOS-F/OMAHA, "Tattoo Artists vs. Human Trafficking"

Best Continuing Coverage Of A News Story: NET RADIO/LINCOLN, "NEBRASKA Flooding 2019"

Best Use Of Multimedia Journalism: NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION News-Talk KRVN-A/LEXINGTON, "KEARNEY Flooding"

Best Online-Only Video: KRVN, "FRIDAY Five"

Best Newscast: KLIN, "THE KLIN AFTERNOON REPORT"

Best Sports Play-by-Play: KRVN, UNK Div. Two National Title Match

Best In-Depth Sports Story or Series: HOME FIELD COMMUNICATIONS Sports KNTK-F (93.7 THE TICKET)/LINCOLN, "JAMIE VALVANO, Breast Cancer Survivor"

Best Sportscast: ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, "KFOR Sportscast"

Best Promotional Announcement: KELN-KNPQ-KOOQ, "Codeword CARRIE UNDERWOOD"

Best Commercial: NRG MEDIA/OMAHA, "BARKS N BREWS -- Texting"



College radio gold winners were:

Best Public Service Announcement: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-KEARNEY, "Caffeine"

Best News Story: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN, "Vaping: A Health Warning"

Best News Feature: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-OMAHA, "WILL BROWN Remembered"

Best Live Sports Event: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-KEARNEY, UNK vs. NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE, Football

Best Sports Story: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN, "HUSKER COUNTDOWN: NORTHERN ILLINOIS Preview"

WJAG, INC. News-Talk WJAG-A-K290AT-Hot AC KEXL (LITE ROCK 97.5)-Country KQKX (106 KIX COUNTRY)/NORFOLK's JEAN SCHMECKPEPER won the DICK CHAPIN Account Executive of the Year Award, and OMAHA WESTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL won the Gold for Best News Story- Audio in the High School category for "Pandemicast: Adapting Business to the Outbreak."

« see more Net News