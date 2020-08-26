Patrick

iHEARTMEDIA has inked DAN PATRICK to a deal to launch THE DAN PATRICK PODCAST NETWORK. The new agreement will spawn a slate of podcasts for iHEARTRADIO co-produced by PATRICK, his representative WORKHOUSE MEDIA, and iHEARTRADIO. PATRICK hosts his radio show for iHEARTMEDIA's PREMIERE NETWORKS/FOX SPORTS RADIO.

Three new podcasts are leading off the slate, including a series on the competition between the LAKERS and CLIPPERS in LOS ANGELES, “THE BATTLE FOR L.A.,” being developed for television and film by producer MICHAEL SUGAR’s SUGAR23; “TWO GUYS FROM HOLLYWOOD” (subtitled “We Don’t Dish, We Serve”), with agent ALAN NEVINS and celebrity chef JOEY SANTOS; and actors JEFF MEACHAM and JOEL JOHNSTONE’s “MEETING TOM CRUISE.”

"Who doesn’t love a great story!," said PATRICK. “I love that I can introduce great storytellers through my partnership with iHEARTRADIO. CONAL BYRNE and his team have been outstanding in helping us pull together our launch slate of podcasts in sports and entertainment. I’m also thrilled that one of them, ‘THE BATTLE FOR L.A,’ is already partnered for television and film with first-in-class, Oscar-winning MICHAEL SUGAR and his phenomenal team at SUGAR23. I promise nobody is going to be bored with these shows.”

“At SUGAR23, we pride ourselves on telling impactful stories, and couldn’t think of better partners to bring those stories to life than DAN and the incredible team at iHEARTRADIO,” said SUGAR. “We’re excited to be in business with these amazing creators, who will continue to bolster our ability to be storytellers in any medium.”

“We couldn’t be happier to work with a legendary broadcaster like DAN PATRICK,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “iHEARTRADIO is dedicated to offering a wide variety of programming that connects with and engages audiences across all genres. This is an exciting partnership, and we look forward to introducing this new slate of podcasts with many more to come!”

