Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by J.D. POWER VP/Data and Analytics TYSON JOMINY on the automotive category.

“Wheels Off! Insights Into the Auto Industry” will stream at noon (CT) on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th and will offer data on the state of the auto industry and its rebound during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Q&A with RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER will be included.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

