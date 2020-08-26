Rascal Flatts

iHEARTMEDIA will host a new music special featuring RASCAL FLATTS on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd at 8p (ET) in honor of LABOR DAY. The "iHEARTRADIO LABOR DAY Concert presented by LOWE’S with RASCAL FLATTS” will be hosted by iHEARTRADIO on-air personality and "The BOBBY BONES Show" co-host AMY BROWN, and feature an intimate performance by the COUNTRY trio filmed live from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE. Additionally, the show will honor hardworking individuals, and one deserving teacher will be surprised with a front porch makeover from LOWE'S hardware store.

The event will stream exclusively on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages at 8p (ET), and broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA Country radio stations at 8p local time.

