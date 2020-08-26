KS95 Wants You

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Hot AC KSTP-F (KS 95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, is looking for a midday personality/Asst. Brand & Content Director + Music Director!

This position creates and performs live broadcasts that are entertaining and informative, that project HUBBARD's desired on-air image, and that achieve maximum audience acceptance and ratings. The winning applicant will work closely with the programming and sales teams to grow the company's revenue and on-air and digital audience.

If you are interested in working for a company that puts local first and foremost, believes in treating everyone with dignity and respect, and feels like a family, they'd like to hear from you. Applicants are directed to the company web site: www.hubbardbroadcasting.com Any questions or to get the conversation started please feel free to reach out to MICHAEL HAMMOND, Recruiting Manager, at mhammond@hbi.com

