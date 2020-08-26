Herms

SONYY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed songwriter/producer BERNIE HERMS to a worldwide publishing deal. The Canadian composer, producer and songwriter, who now resides in NASHVILLE, is best known for his work with artists including BARBRA STREISAND, JOSH GROBAN, DAVID FOSTER, IDINA MENZEL, KELLY CLARKSON, ANDREA BOCELLI, SELENA GOMEZ, CASTING CROWNS, BRAD PAISLEY, STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN, AMY GRANT, HILLARY SCOTT, DANNY GOKEY, JEREMY CAMP, MATT REDMAN and more.

“BERNIE is one of smartest, most genuine and open-hearted songwriters I have ever met," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "Simply put, his music makes the world a better place. We are thrilled to welcome BERNIE to the SONY/ATV family, and I’m confident we will earn great success together as a team.”

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many iconic artists and songwriters throughout my career," said HERMS. "Joining the SONY/ATV family becomes a pinnacle highlight for me, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with RUSTY and the rest of his world-class creative team."

