McAfee (Photo: ESPN)

The rumors have become reality as PAT MCAFEE announced TODAY (8/26) that his radio show, leaving CBS SPORTS RADIO after FRIDAY's show (8/28), will be heard on SIRIUSXM RADIO starting SEPTEMBER 8th.

Video streaming of the show will continue on YOUTUBE, where the television version of the show has resided since leaving DAZN.

🗣 TEAM Good news.. The show will be moving to 12-3pm EDT on @SIRIUSXM starting September 8th #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/wb2BGLyiLm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2020

