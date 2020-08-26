McAfee (Photo: ESPN)

The rumors have become reality as PAT MCAFEE announced TODAY (8/26) that his radio show, leaving CBS SPORTS RADIO after FRIDAY's show (8/28), will be heard on SIRIUSXM RADIO starting SEPTEMBER 8th.

Video streaming of the show will continue on YOUTUBE, where the television version of the show has resided since leaving DAZN.

TEAM Good news.. The show will be moving to 12-3pm EDT on @SIRIUSXM starting September 8th #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/wb2BGLyiLm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2020

