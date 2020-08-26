-
Pat McAfee Show Moving To SiriusXM September 8th
The rumors have become reality as PAT MCAFEE announced TODAY (8/26) that his radio show, leaving CBS SPORTS RADIO after FRIDAY's show (8/28), will be heard on SIRIUSXM RADIO starting SEPTEMBER 8th.
Video streaming of the show will continue on YOUTUBE, where the television version of the show has resided since leaving DAZN.
