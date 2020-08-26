New Lineup

THE BetR NETWORK is launching a new FALL lineup reflecting some of the talent and content changes recently announced by VSiN, which produces some of the shows for BetR. SKYVIEW NETWORKS is handling affiliate sales, distribution, and network sales for BetR, which offers up to 16 hours of live programming each weekday, and its hourly one-minute "Action Updates" and says it has added affiliates in CHICAGO, SAN FRANCISCO, PHOENIX and DENVER.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our new talent and expanded lineup of unique sports betting content, ” said VSiN Founder/CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “We’re thrilled to continue expanding our footprint in partnership with SKYVIEW NETWORKS by offering program directors the most credible sports betting insight and analysis through THE BetR NETWORK.”



SKYVIEW NETWORKS VP/Business Development MATT STYS said, “The attractiveness of THE BetR NETWORK is that it is intelligent, stats-based sports talk that goes far beyond the sports bettor audience. It transcends talk radio and reaches listeners that are attracted to deep and insightful sports analysis from experts of the industry. We find stations are interested in being the first in their market to join THE BetR NETWORK and to air Action Updates, which are customized for the local network stations.”



The weekday schedule, starting SEPTEMBER 7th, continues airing VSIN's "FOLLOW THE MONEY" 7-10a (ET), "A NUMBERS GAME" 10a-noon, and "THE LOMBARDI LINE" noon-1p. VSiN's new "BETTING ACROSS AMERICA" joins for 4-5p, followed by the revamped VSiN "MY GUYS IN THE DESERT" with DANIELLE ALVARI joining MATT YOUMANS and regular guest BRENT MUSBURGER 5-7p. Evenings include DANNY BURKE's "RUSH HOUR" 7-8p, "PRIME TIME ACTION" 8-10p, and "THE GREEN ZONE" 10-11p. The 11p-midnight hour rotates "EVERYTHING GUIDE TO SPORTS BETTING," "LONG SHOTS," and "GONE RACIN'," with VSiN programming overnight.

