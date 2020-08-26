Green Wave's New Home

TULANE UNIVERSITY sports are moving from iHEARTMEDIA's WODT-A/NEW ORLEANS, which recently flipped from Sports to the all-News BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK, to iHEARTMEDIA sister Adult Hits KVDU (104.1 THE SPOT)/NEW ORLEANS. THE SPOT will air GREEN WAVE football and men's basketball from rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's TULANE SPORTS PROPERTIES; women's basketball and baseball will continue on RADIO FOR THE BLIND AND HANDICAPPED noncommercial radio reading service station WRBH, while coaches' shows for football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball will be part of the athletic department's "THE CURRENT" podcast.

"We are excited to expand our radio network coverage throughout SOUTHERN LOUISIANA," said TULANE Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations JANA WOODSON. "Providing the best possible coverage of TULANE Athletics on our radio platforms and streaming services is more important than ever. We look forward to a great partnership this upcoming year."



Play-by-play voice ANDREW ALLEGRETTA added, "The coverage that KVDU 104.1 THE SPOT provides will give our fans more access to TULANE Athletics over radio throughout the year. There is significant momentum right now surrounding TULANE Athletics, and it's so important that we have our fans with us for every memorable moment."

