More Consent Decrees

Another day, another slew of licensees agreeing to Consent Decrees with the FCC settling violations of the online political public file rules, this time three KENTUCKY station groups.

The latest group of licensees to agree to implement compliance plans but not get fined for failure to upload political sales information to their public files are SUMMITMEDIA's SM-WRKA, LLC (Urban AC WRKA (103.9 THE GROOVE)/LOUISVILLE), SM-WVEZ, LLC (AC WVEZ (106.9 PLAY)/ST. MATTHEWS-LOUISVILLE, KY), SM-WSFR, LLC (Classic Hits WSFR (107.7 THE EAGLE)/CORYDON, IN-LOUISVILLE), and SM-WQNU, LLC (Country WQNU (Q103.1)/LYNDON-LOUISVILLE, KY); L.M. COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Hot AC WCDA (HITS 106.3)/VERSAILLES-LEXINGTON, KY; Sports WLXG-A (ESPN SPORTS RADIO 1300 & 92.5)/LEXINGTON, KY; and AC WGKS (KISS 96.9)/PARIS-LEXINGTON, KY); and ENCORE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Top 40 WCTT-F (T-107)/CORBIN, KY).

