GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND is adding a three hour FRIDAY night high school football show this seaspn. "THE FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FRENZY" will be hosted by MATT FONTANA, MIKE RIZZO, and JORDAN KLIMACK.

“Northeast OHIO has a long, storied history of high school football,” said FONTANA, “I am extremely proud to be able to be a part of it by bringing our coverage to the area’s passionate fans.”

