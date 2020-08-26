Sista Strut

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS Inspiration WHAL (95.7 HALLELUJAH FM), Urban AC KJMS (V101), Urban WHRK (K97), and Urban Gold WDIA (AM 1070), will hold their sixth annual SISTA STRUT MEMPHIS BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK on SATURDAY OCTOBER 3rd. It will start at 10a (CT).

This year’s event will be a drive through parade held at the LIBERTY BOWL MEMORIAL STADIUM parking lot. The benefit will raise money for breast cancer organizations SISTERS NETWORK MEMPHIS, CARIN’ AND SHARIN’ AND STAARS, and all local MEMPHIS breast cancer charities.

Event Dir. CAROLINE HALL said, “In an effort to keep everyone’s safety as our top priority and to ensure proper social distancing, SISTA STRUT will be a drive through parade this year. We hope this event will be a great way to bring the community together in the fight against breast cancer.”

There will be a “best decorated car” prize and attendees will be able to drive through sponsor activations to see iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS on-air personalities.

For registration and more information check here.

« see more Net News