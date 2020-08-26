Another 'Dance'

The NBA is teaming with AMAZON's AUDIBLE and MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG's PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES to produce a 10-part podcast on MICHAEL JORDAN and the CHICAGO BULLS' dynasty in a follow-up to ESPN's hit documentary "THE LAST DANCE." "BEYOND THE LAST DANCE" will be hosted by JA ADANDE and former BULLS player BJ ARMSTRONG and will debut AUGUST 31st.

“The NBA is proud to team up with AUDIBLE and PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES for BEYOND THE LAST DANCE, which marks an exciting new venture for the league,” said NBA SVP/Global Media Distribution & Business Affairs DAVID DENENBERG. “As we continue to reimagine our content and storytelling about our teams, players and history, BEYOND THE LAST DANCE serves as a stepping stone as we pursue new opportunities in podcasting.”

"THE LAST DANCE" was a major event for ESPN, attracting an average of 5.6 million viewers in the early weeks of the pandemic and becoming the network's most-watched documentary.

