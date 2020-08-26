Virtual This Year

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) has announced more details about the virtual version of the 45th annual GRACIE AWARDS on SEPTEMBER 10th, announced earlier this year (NET NEWS 6/30) in replacement of the originally scheduled live events MAY 19th in BEVERLY HILLS and JUNE 24th in NEW YORK, respectively.

The event, streaming on the AWMF FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages and on YOUTUBE at 7p (ET), will honor KATY PERRY with the GRACIES Impact Award, CNN's Dr. SANJAY GUPTA will host a special tribute to frontline journalists in the pandemic and BLACK LIVES MATTER movement, and other honorees will include NAOMI WATTS, MICHELLE WILLIAMS, NATASHA LYONNE, AMY POEHLER, TAMRON HALL and ANGELA YEE. Also appearing will be DANAI GURIRA, NORAH O'DONNELL, FIONA SHAW, ANDREA MITCHELL, GAYLE KING, and MICKEY GUYTON, along with the presentation of the Grand Award to the "GREY'S ANATOMY" episode "Silent All These Years."

"There's no doubt that this year has been indescribable -- but one thing that has stayed consistent is the level of content that continues to be generated by and for women," said Exec. Dir. BECKY BROOKS. "We understand that people are going through unprecedented times and it's our commitment to bring the world in for the first time and see the magic of the GRACIE AWARDS as we celebrate some of the brave and poignant, storytellers of our time."

