Carlos Culture RIP

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of ENTERCOM/SAN DIEGO's CARLOS CULTURE, who died of a heart attack YESTERDAY (8/25). CARLOS hosted "REGGAE SUNDAYS" on Alternative KBZT (ALT 94/9) and helped program Reggae KBZT-HD2 (BOB RADIO).

KBZT PD JEREMY PRITCHARD posted the following message on the station's FACEBOOK page: "The world lost a light today. Our Alt family was shocked to wake up to the news that our friend CARLOS CULTURE passed away. CARLOS was always a beacon of positivity and love, both on the air and off. His passion for music touched everyone, not just in SAN DIEGO but all over the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. "One Love, one heart, one God, one aim, one destiny, Rastafari" Rest In Peace CARLOS CULTURE."

Click here for the CARLOS CULTURE FAMILY FUNDRAISER GOFUNDME page to help the family.

