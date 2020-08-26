Murphy

KYLE MURPHY adds PD stripes at BASIN RADIO Country KGWY (FOX COUNTRY 100.7)/GILLETTE, WY. He joined the station as morning personality in JULY (NET NEWS 7/14).

Prior to KGWY, he had been an on-air personality and producer at Country KAAR and Classic Rock KMBR/BUTTE, MT since 2017. Previous radio gigs include afternoons at KCLS (96X ROCK)/ST. GEORGE, UT; mornings/Assistant Brand Mgr. at Classic Rock KZHK (95.9 THE HAWK)/ST. GEORGE; and overnight and weekend talent at Rock KBER/SALT LAKE CITY.

