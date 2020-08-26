-
Husband And Wife Morning Show Partners Sean & Andrea McMaster Exit WYJB (B95.5)/Albany
August 26, 2020 at 12:48 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SEAN and ANDREA MCMASTER -- husband and wife in real life and hosts of THE BREAKFAST CLUB on PAMAL BROADCASTING AC WYJB (B95.5)/ALBANY -- have exited mornings at the station.
SEAN has been at B95.5 for over three years, and had recently begun tracking afternoons on newly-christened sister Classic Country WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1)/CORINTH, NY. ANDREA plugged in across from her husband a year and a half ago.
No replacement(s) have been named, and interested parties should contact PAMAL Market Manager DAVID OLDREAD at doldread@albanybroadcasting.com
-