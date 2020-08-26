Mornings Open In Albany

SEAN and ANDREA MCMASTER -- husband and wife in real life and hosts of THE BREAKFAST CLUB on PAMAL BROADCASTING AC WYJB (B95.5)/ALBANY -- have exited mornings at the station.

SEAN has been at B95.5 for over three years, and had recently begun tracking afternoons on newly-christened sister Classic Country WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1)/CORINTH, NY. ANDREA plugged in across from her husband a year and a half ago.

No replacement(s) have been named, and interested parties should contact PAMAL Market Manager DAVID OLDREAD at doldread@albanybroadcasting.com

