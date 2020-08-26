Esther-Mireya Tejeda (Photo: LinkedIn)

ESTHER-MIREYA TEJEDA will be stepping down from her role as Head of Corporate Communications at ENTERCOM in the next few weeks to pursue other opportunities.

ENTERCOM Chief Marketing Officer PAUL SUCHMAN commented, "On behalf of the leadership team, I thank ESTHER for her many contributions to ENTERCOM. Over the past four years, she built a strong communications function and helped elevate our brand on a national scale. We are saddened that ESTHER is leaving the company, and wish her continued success in her future professional and personal endeavors.

"We will be conducting a national search for a new Head Of Communications who can build on our progress and take us to the next level," he continued. "In the interim, I will be overseeing the corporate communications team to ensure that we don’t miss a beat during the transition. Please join me in thanking ESTHER for her commitment to great work over the years and in wishing her the best for the future."

Commented TEJEDA, “Four years ago, DAVID FIELD presented me with the opportunity to join ENTERCOM and structure its first strategic communications practice during its historic merger with CBS RADIO. Over the years, we built an award-winning team with some of the brightest talent in the industry and ushered in a new era for ENTERCOM and audio media during this time of innovation and transformation in radio. I am thankful for the opportunity to be part of some of the company’s most exciting milestones in recent years and privileged to have worked with and learned from some of the most exceptional leaders in the industry. While it is a natural time for me to pursue a new and different challenge as a growth catalyst and an agent of change, I will always root for ENTERCOM’s continued success on its bright and exciting journey forward and will consider myself a friend. Onward and upward!”

