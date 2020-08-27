Jay Z (Photo: s bukley / Shutterstock)

In yet another move towards livestreaming and virtual reality, JAY Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, has acquired of $7 million in SENSO TOKENS issued by SENSORIUM CORP. SENSO TOKENS are the in-world currency of SENSORIUM GALAXY, a new VR “social metaspace” in which users can attend alternate-world concerts, nightclubs and festivals.

SENSORIUM CORP was founded in 2018 by RUSSIAN billionaire MIKHAIL PROKHOROV attracting over $100 million in investment to date. SENSORIUM GALAXY is scheduled to launch publicly in early 2021 via the opening of its MOTION and PRISM "planets." With a VR headset, users will be able to explore these worlds, socialize and interact with other users as well as attend dance and music events.

With TIDAL’s $7m, the platform’s artist co-owners – JAY Z, LIL WAYNE, RIHANNA, CALVINHARRIS, DAFT PUNK and COLDPLAY's CHRIS MARTIN – have acquired access to broadcast their content within the SENSORIUM GALAXY.

TIDAL COO LIOR TIBON commented, “Our relationship with SENSORIUM provides TIDAL with the opportunity to gain exclusive rights for its stellar artist roster to have their shows and music broadcast exclusively within SENSORIUM’s themed virtual entertainment worlds. The SENSORIUM GALAXY is a next-generation platform for entertainment consumption which will elevate the connection fans have with their favorite artists, and bring artist’s vision to life in a new and exciting way.”

SENSORIUM CORP Chief Communications Officer BRIAN KEAN added, “This is a very important transaction that will not only propel SENSORIUM GALAXY forward but could also see world-famous artists creating their own virtual music projects in SENSORIUM worlds.”

In addition to VR headsets, users will be able to access the SENSORIUM GALAXY via PC, iOS, and ANDROID applications.

« see more Net News