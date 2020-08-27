Charese Fruge, Sherry Alaghehband

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks records, the road and being a hands-on mom with ATLANTIC RECORDS Sr. Dir./Promotion SHERRY ALAGHEHBAND.

As to how she pulls it all together, SHERRY said, “I’m lucky to have a true 50/50 partner in all of it. Working and parenting fills every quiet space, but the joy of our little man forces us to show up and get out of our heads. And A LOT of communicating, calendars and highlighting goes on.”

Whether it's radio or records or the musicians who make it happen, each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH" CHARESE FRUGE goes one-on-one with one of industry's finest.

Read this week's column here.

